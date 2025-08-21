KPSM and Rental Tribunal strengthen cooperation to address rental disputes and ease police burden | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), at the request of the Rental Tribunal, held a meeting on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, to improve coordination and strengthen communication between both organizations and the public in dealing with landlord–tenant disputes.

The meeting addressed the many challenges both institutions face daily. One of the key issues raised is that many residents do not fully understand the laws and regulations governing the landlord–tenant relationship.

While the Rental Tribunal is the government body responsible for clarifying and enforcing these laws, police officers often find themselves called into situations that are not, by nature, criminal matters. The Tribunal falls under the responsibility of the Government of Sint Maarten, specifically the Minister of General Affairs and the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI).

Rental disputes are, at their core, civil law matters. They are designed to be handled by the Tribunal, not the police. However, police involvement becomes unavoidable when conflicts escalate into threats or unlawful actions.

Examples include:

• A landlord reporting to the police station with threats of violence if a tenant is not removed.

• A tenant reporting that a landlord has changed locks illegally or is attempting to evict them without due process.

These actions are not permissible under the law, and when tempers flare or safety is threatened, the police are compelled to step in. This has placed an additional burden on an already stretched police force, diverting resources away from their primary mandate of safety and security.

By working more closely with the Rental Tribunal, KPSM hopes to limit unnecessary police involvement in civil cases, while ensuring that when police intervention is required, officers have clear guidance on how to respond lawfully and appropriately.

The Tribunal will provide specialized training sessions for KPSM officers to deepen their understanding of rental laws and procedures. This will help ensure that both landlords and tenants receive accurate information, proper guidance, and fair treatment when disputes arise.

KPSM and the Tribunal agree that public awareness of rental laws must be improved, and this will require more consistent action from the government side. Public education campaigns, clearer guidelines, and legislative updates will be necessary to prevent recurring disputes, reduce confusion, and ease the burden on the police force.

Both KPSM and the Rental Tribunal stressed that this was not a one time meeting but the start of a continuing partnership. Regular contact, training, and dialogue will be maintained to better serve the community, reduce conflict, and ensure that civil rental matters are handled by the appropriate institutions, while the police remain focused on their core mandate of protecting safety and security.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/kpsm-and-rental-tribunal-strengthen-cooperation-to-address-rental-disputes-and-ease-police-burden