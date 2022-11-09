KPSM cautions residents about St. Maarten Day celebration and jump-up in Simpson Bay | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Causeway Jump-Up will take place across Simpson Bay and Cole Bay. Soggy Dollar is the start and end point of the jump-up that runs from 7:00pm until 10:00pm.

The Jump -Up route is Soggy Dollar on Airport Road, Causeway Bridge, Union Road, Kruithoff Roundabout, Welfare Road to Soggy Dollar.

Police officers will be present in large numbers during all St. Maarten Day event. Participants of the Jump-Up and other Sint Maarten day events are urged by police to conduct themselves in an appropriate manner. Police will not be reluctant to address anyone who jeopardizes the safety of this event.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is doing its utmost, to protect you, your family and property by combating crime and criminals. Police offer the community the following safety tips to help prevent crime.

Remember the 3 As of Crime Prevention

Be Aware of your surroundings at all times.

Be Alert to suspicious people and vehicles.

Avoid dangerous situations.

