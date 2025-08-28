KPSM continues with its safety efforts in Philipsburg and surroundings | Government of Sint Maarten

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) continues to take firm action to keep Philipsburg and its surroundings safe for residents, businesses, and visitors. Over the past days, officers issued several fines and (10) towed vehicles that were parked in ways that blocked access or created safety risks or parked illegally. Officers also carried out checks on suspicious vehicles, scooters, and motorcycles, particularly in the busy Front Street and Back Street areas.

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, during one of these controls, officers attempted to stop a scooter rider on Front Street. The rider tried to escape by driving through alleys that were closed off to traffic. After a short pursuit, officers cornered the suspect, who continued to resist arrest. The individual was eventually brought under control and taken to the Philipsburg Police Station.

KPSM stresses that these operations are not only about enforcement but about protecting the community. Reckless driving, illegal parking, and attempts to avoid police checks put everyone at risk. We ask all vehicle drivers, motorcycle riders, and scooter riders to cooperate fully with officers carrying out these important tasks.

Everyone has a role to play in keeping Philipsburg safe. KPSM will continue these operations and will take the necessary measures against anyone who resists or obstructs police work.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-continues-with-its-safety-efforts-in-Philipsburg-and-surroundings-.aspx