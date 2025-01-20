KPSM Enhances Traffic Enforcement Measures Amid Ongoing Concerns | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has intensified its efforts to address traffic violations and mechanical infractions through a series of targeted vehicle and traffic controls conducted during the third week of January 2025. These operations reflect KPSM’s commitment to safeguarding public safety and maintaining order on the island’s roadways.

Summary of Enforcement Actions:

Harold Jack Area (Early Week):

A total of 237 vehicles were stopped and inspected.

36 fines were issued for a variety of traffic and mechanical infractions.

14 scooters were subjected to checks, resulting in the impoundment of one scooter due to non-compliance.

Causeway and Sucker Garden Areas (Later in the Week):

40 vehicles were stopped and inspected.

Three suspects were arrested on suspicion of criminal activity.

Two firearms were confiscated as part of these operations.

One scooter and one car were impounded for further investigation.

KPSM emphasizes that these enforcement actions are part of a broader strategy to address ongoing safety concerns on the island. The Police Force reminds all drivers and vehicle owners of their responsibility to comply with traffic regulations and ensure their vehicles are properly maintained and documented.

In light of the prevailing situations on the island, KPSM will continue to enforce traffic laws rigorously to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors. Drivers are strongly urged to adhere to the law, as non-compliance will result in strict penalties.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Enhances-Traffic-Enforcement-Measures-Amid-Ongoing-Concerns.aspx