KPSM highlights security, infrastructure and planning challenges at Strategic Consultation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–During the morning session of the Strategic Economic Stakeholders Consultation, Chief of Police Carl John of KPSM delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining the realities facing Sint Maarten’s ports of entry and the operational pressures linked to ongoing development across the island.

Chief John emphasized that law enforcement and border management remain directly impacted by the pace of tourism growth, large-scale events, and evolving visitor trends. He highlighted the importance of coordinated planning when hosting major activities, noting that security services must often operate within limited capacity while still ensuring public safety and a positive visitor experience.

A key message from the presentation was the need for stronger alignment between licensing, infrastructure planning, and event management. According to Chief John, development decisions and event approvals should coincide with available resources, infrastructure readiness, and enforcement capabilities to avoid unnecessary strain on national services.

The discussion also addressed broader infrastructure challenges, including how rapid development continues to place pressure on existing systems. Chief John underscored that economic growth must be guided by a clear national vision, supported by consistent policies and a holistic, inter-ministerial approach. He stressed that balanced and coordinated planning is essential to ensure that growth strengthens, rather than overwhelms, the country’s safety, security, and operational resilience.

His presentation reinforced the broader theme of the consultation: that sustainable tourism and economic expansion require collaboration across ministries, industry stakeholders, and enforcement agencies to maintain stability while advancing Sint Maarten’s long-term development goals.

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) has officially commenced the Strategic Economic Stakeholders Consultation, taking place February 2 to 6, 2026. The consultation brings together a compact, high-impact group of regional experts, local leaders, and policymakers to initiate St. Maarten’s next phase of economic planning.

This week’s consultation is supported by a group of speakers and contributors with experience in economic transformation, tourism development, climate resilience, innovation, and governance.

Together with the on-island expert team, these contributors are supporting a working-session approach designed to move from dialogue to direction.

Minister of TEATT Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten emphasized that the consultation is intended to be focused and foundational. She stated that the purpose is to set direction, identify priorities, and establish a strong base for the Strategic Economic Development Plan that will follow. She also noted that stakeholder engagement does not end with this week, but expands beyond it.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/kpsm-highlights-security-infrastructure-and-planning-challenges-at-strategic-consultation