KPSM Officer Martina selected for international training in Abu Dhabi | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Police Force of St. Maarten (KPSM) is proud to announce that Officer V. Martina has been selected to participate in the prestigious IACP/UAE Ministry of Interior Police Academy Exchange Program.

This international initiative, hosted by the Abu Dhabi Police College in partnership with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI), will run from September 2025 through February 2026.

During the five-month program, participants will undergo intensive training that includes physical fitness, marching, practical exercises, and academic studies within a structured academy environment. The program will culminate in a formal graduation ceremony, attended by all participants alongside representatives from their respective agencies.

The Honorable Minister of Justice, Ms. Nathalie Tackling, together with the KPSM Management Team, extends best wishes to Officer Martina as she embarks on this significant professional journey.

KPSM recognizes this achievement as an important milestone, highlighting the commitment and professionalism of its officers, as well as the growing international recognition of Sint Maarten’s police force.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/kpsm-officer-martina-selected-for-international-training-in-abu-dhabi