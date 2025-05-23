KPSM Welcomes Reinforcement Officers from Aruba and Curaçao | Government of Sint Maarten

The Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) extends its gratitude to the police forces of Aruba and Curaçao for their prompt and invaluable support during a critical time for the island.

Over the past few days, a total of 14 police officers have arrived in Sint-Maarten to assist with public safety operations. Their presence will support KPSM in addressing both the ongoing situation at the prison and the heightened security needs surrounding the Soul Beach festival 2025 concert activities.

These reinforcement officers will be actively engaged in patrol duties and will be on standby to assist with any incidents that may arise either at the prison facility or during Soul Beach events. Their deployment is currently planned for one week, with the possibility of extension based on operational needs.

KPSM takes this opportunity to express sincere appreciation to the Chiefs of Police of Aruba and Curaçao, as well as to the Minister of Justice and the Ministry of Justice, for their swift coordination and commitment to regional cooperation.

We also extend a heartfelt thank you to all officers, both local and visiting, who have dedicated their time—often during their personal off-hours—to ensure the continued safety and security of our community.

Together, we remain committed to keeping Sint-Maarten safe.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/KPSM-Welcomes-Reinforcement-Officers-from-Aruba-and-Curacao.aspx