L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium Upgraded With New Multipurpose Floor, Ready for International Tournaments | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The National Sports Institute (NSI) on Friday unveiled the official completion of the new multipurpose sports floor at the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium, just in time for an exciting month of international competition.

The first major event to be hosted on the new floor will be the Performance Sports Academy (PSA) Paradise Showdown U15 Basketball Tournament this Saturday. Later this month, the St. Maarten Netball Association’s “Battle of the Islands” Tournament tips off on October 24.

The state-of-the-art surface is FIBA, FIVB, and BWF-certified, making it suitable for basketball, volleyball, netball, badminton, and futsal. Built with a shock-absorbing base and polyurethane layers, the floor ensures durability, comfort, and top-level performance. Adding to the pride of the facility, “Sint Maarten” has been stenciled directly onto the floor.

The upgrades go beyond the playing surface. The Auditorium has undergone a full facelift, including:

• More than 150 gallons of fresh paint in Sint Maarten’s flag colors

• Refurbished changing rooms, concession stand, and restrooms

• New backboard padding, benches, and upgraded lighting

• Repairs to bleachers, windows, and shutters

NSI extends sincere thanks to the Department of Sports – SXM and Minister Melissa Gumbs of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (ECYS) for recognizing the urgent need and providing the financial support that made the replacement possible.

While the venue has seen major improvements, additional upgrades are on the horizon. The NRPB/World Bank sports facilities repair project will support exterior painting and other necessary repairs. In addition, the Government has already initiated steps to install an HVAC cooling system.

“The L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium is once again ready to welcome athletes, fans, and the community for years to come,” NSI stated. “We call on everyone to help protect these investments by respecting the facility’s rules and ensuring it remains in top condition.”

‍

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/l-b-scott-sports-auditorium-upgraded-with-new-multipurpose-floor-ready-for-international-tournaments