La Samanna Hotel launches mentoring program, “Let’s Grow Together | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: La Samanna, Belmond Hotel in St. Martin, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee, is pleased to launch its mentoring program, Let’s Grow Together, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The program aims to build bridges between St. Maarten’s luxury hospitality professionals from diverse backgrounds and cultures and the island’s high-potential young women to help them develop their talents.

While sponsoring educational tools up to 1000 euros, the idea is to offer mentoring, networking opportunities, professional interviewing skills but also to provide administrative support with applications to French universities and schools, including finding scholarships and student housing.

The application process will be fully transparent, fair and based on the values of La Samanna, Belmond and LVMH.

In 2022, the committee has decided to launch the program with a focus on the village of Sandy Ground, where many of our employees come from, in order to initially help and support our neighbors and community. All young girls, residents of Sandy Ground, between the ages of 16 and 21, with a professional project and fluency in French are eligible to participate. Applications must be submitted by April 15, 2022 and include:

A formal essay in French or English of 1000 words. This year’s topic is: “How do you think La Samanna can help you become the woman you want to be? Tell us about your plans and ambitions. What kind of entrepreneur would you like to become?”

Letters of recommendation (at least 1) from a teacher, athletic coach, entrepreneur or association leader.

A copy of the current and previous year’s report cards.

All applications will be reviewed by the CSR Committee and La Samanna’s Executive Director. The top 3 applicants will be interviewed on-site the first week of May.

The winner will be announced at a gathering at the hotel during the third week of May.

The mentoring program will then begin on June 1 for a period of one year.

For more information on this program, please contact Stephanie Moritel, CSR Committee Chair at stephanie.moritel@belmond.com.

