La Vie en Rose: the “Back to 80s” evening that enchanted Le Gourmet returns on April 18 | FAXINFO

On Friday, March 21, Le Gourmet filled the house for the first edition of La Vie en Rose, a festive dinner with retro elegance, inspired by the gentle madness of the 80s.

From the moment they arrived, the guests were immersed in a cozy, refined atmosphere, between champagne, subdued lighting and a captivating piano bar. As the evening progressed, the atmosphere intensified. The first choruses awakened memories, the guests stood up, the music filled the room, and very quickly, the dance floor filled. Madonna, Michael Jackson, Prince, France Gall, Dalida… So many iconic artists came to punctuate an evening that became unforgettable.

Building on this success, La Vie en Rose returns on Friday, April 18 for a second, even more vibrant edition!

Revisited menu, refined DJ set, musical surprises and glamorous atmosphere: Reservations are open at +590 690 58 51 01 / +590 690 65 07 89

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/la-vie-en-rose-la-soiree-back-to-80s-qui-a-enchante-le-gourmet-revient-le-18-avril/