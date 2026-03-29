Labor practices at Ocean Blue Residences called a “bait and switch scam” | The Peoples Tribune

CUPECOY–Serious concerns are being raised about labor practices, contractor treatment, and workplace safety at the Ocean Blue Residences project in Cupecoy, where allegations of unpaid subcontractors, severely underpaid workers, and unsafe working conditions have sparked growing alarm among those familiar with the development.

The situation is also drawing wider attention to what persons involved describe as a troubling pattern within the construction sector, where local contractors and laborers are left financially exposed while large-scale projects continue without clear accountability.

The following text is reprinted verbatim from persons involved at the project:

What Is Happening at Ocean Blue Residences Is Not Development. It Is a Bait-and-Switch Scam. BE AWARE

There is something seriously wrong happening in St. Maarten’s construction industry, and it is time we stop pretending not to see it.

At the Ocean Blue Residences project at Blue Mall in Cupecoy, what is being presented as high-end development is, in reality, something far more troubling, worker exploitation and scamming. The practices being carried out particularly by the developer and the main contractor, Colibris Global Solutions are not just unfair. They follow the pattern of a bait-and-switch scam, and they are leaving local contractors and workers in debt, unpaid, exposed, used and exploted.

This is not speculation. This is what is happening on the ground.

Since the start of the project, Colibris Global Solutions and the developers behind Ocean Blue Residences have already gone through six to seven local subcontractors. These are not contractors who failed to deliver. These are contractors who walked away or were forced out because they were not paid and consequently could not pay their workers.

Unsafe working environments, no fall prevention equipment.

And when a local contractor is not paid, the damage does not stop there.

They still have workers to pay. They still have materials to cover. They still have obligations. So what happens? They go into debt. Their name is damaged. Their business suffers. Meanwhile, the project continues, and a new contractor is brought in to repeat the same cycle.

That is not normal turnover. That is systematic exploitation of an unsophisticated labor system.

To understand what is happening, you have to understand how a construction bait-and-switch scam works.

A contractor is brought in under a simplified scope such as block laying, pour beams and columns at a price that is already below market rates. In St. Maarten’s current environment, where work is limited, many local contractors take that risk. They accept lower rates hoping that more work will follow, or that they can make it up in volume.

But once work begins, the reality changes.

Colibris Global Solutions and the developers begin to:

Claim that essential parts of the work were “not included”

Demand additional work without clear or agreed compensation

Introduce change orders that are vague, disputed, or never properly honored

Delay payments or reduce them without justification

Tell contractors they will be paid only after completing more work

This is where the trap is set.

Contractors continue working, not because they are being paid fairly, but because they are trying to recover money already owed to them. By the time they realize what is happening, they are already financially exposed.

That is the bait-and-switch.

That is the scam.

And the consequences are real.

In one instance, six workers (three skilled tradesmen and three helpers) worked for two weeks on this project and were paid a total of $1,600. That is roughly $133 per worker per week. That is not just below industry standards. That is below minimum wage.

This is skilled, physical, and often dangerous work. And yet, under Colibris Global Solutions’ management on this project, this is what local labor is being reduced to.

That is not underpayment.

That is exploitation.

And it does not stop at wages.

Workers on the Ocean Blue Residences project are also being exposed to unsafe and unacceptable working conditions. Reports from the site indicate:

Work at heights without proper fall protection

Demolition and jackhammering without adequate eye and ear protection

Lack of basic personal protective equipment (PPE)

Contractors not being compensated for providing necessary safety gear

If something goes wrong on that site, it will not be an accident. It will be the direct result of decisions being made right now.

What is happening at Ocean Blue Residences, under Colibris Global Solutions, is not an isolated issue. It reflects a broader and deeply concerning trend in the construction industry on this island, where developers and main contractors leverage economic pressure to exploit local contractors and labor.

The model is simple:Bring in local contractors at desperate rates.Keep contracts vague.Expand the scope without fair compensation.Delay or withhold payment.Replace them when they can no longer continue.

The developer profits.

The contractor collapses.

The workers and their family suffer.

And this is where the conversation becomes even more uncomfortable.

Because at this point, the issue is no longer just about Colibris Global Solutions or the developers behind Ocean Blue Residences. It is about government inaction.

Unsafe working environments, no fall prevention equipment.

If workers are being paid below minimum wage, if safety standards are being ignored, and if contractors are not being paid for work already executed, then the question must be asked:

Where is the enforcement? Where are the inspections? Where is the accountability?

Because from the outside and more importantly, from those on the ground it appears that this behavior is being allowed to continue without consequence. And when that happens, it sends a dangerous message, that as long as the project is large enough, or valuable enough, the rules do not apply. It’s ok to come to St. Maarten to exploit the people. Its allowed. That is how a system of exploitation becomes normalized.

Some in the industry have gone as far as describing this as an apartheid-style economic structure, where local contractors and workers carry all the risk, while those controlling the projects extract the profit with little accountability. The reality is clear. There is a growing imbalance, and it is being felt by local people trying to survive in the construction industry.

Yes, St. Maarten needs development. That is not in question.

But development by Ocean Blue Residence and Colibris Global Solutions cannot mean:

Defrauding local contractors

Exploiting local labor

Ignoring safety and labor laws

Operating without accountability

Because that is not development. That is systemic abuse and exploitation. Now is the time for it to be STOPPED.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/labor-practices-at-ocean-blue-residences-called-a-bait-and-switch-scam