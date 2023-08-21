Land at the heart of Cédric André’s claims | FAXINFO

During his speech last Tuesday as part of the Sandy Ground Festival, Cédric André, representative of district council 4, spoke passionately about this sector of Saint-Martin where he lives, defending it more than ever.

"Sandy Ground has always been forgotten and yet we are between Terres Basses and Marigot where the tourist part is the flame of Saint-Martin" declared Cédric André by way of introduction. Recognizing the will to do good of Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivity who was in the assembly, the representative of the Sandy Ground district council thanked the politician for being close to the people, for maintaining the link and for stay tuned. However, Cédric André's claims have not gone unnoticed: “We have been asking for years to put up a barrier to secure the children of the Sandy Ground school and at the exit. It was also requested that a fishing zone be set up before the bridge so that fishermen have specific locations. As well as a commercial place so that we have a lolo corner at Sandy Ground”. The economic and social balance is complicated for the person concerned, so a link must be found to move in the right direction with the local authorities. Another important prerogative in the eyes of the speaker, as in those of the public present, the question of land: "we fought, we met the officials, it is absolutely necessary that the residents concerned of Sandy Ground, Grand-Case, French Quarter, Saint-James and Cul-de-Sac can acquire a valid title deed for a symbolic euro. Saint-Martin was built and modified by the inhabitants of Saint-Martin. They built Sandy Ground with their hands, with their wheelbarrows. We're not going to give up on that." To counter the idleness that fills the Sandy Ground district, Cédric André recommends the enhancement of the sector: “so that everyone can have this will to want to do. For a better life together. To respect each other, to love each other, to exchange, to share, to move things in the right direction, it is important”. Louis Mussington was very attentive to the remarks of the representative of the district council 4. Pending the decision of the town planning commission concerning the land and the price of one symbolic euro per square meter, the president of the COM has promised that he will vote for when the file reaches the executive council for the final decision. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/le-foncier-au-coeur-des-revendications-de-cedric-andre/