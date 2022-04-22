LARGE TURNOUT EXPECTED FOR LAST MAN STANDING BREAKFAST FETE

Philipsburg – St Maarten Carnival Village will start off this weekend with its second edition of “Last Man Standing Breakfast Fete”.

Since Jouvert will not be taking place this year, the Breakfast fete which starts at 4:00 AM, is expected to dominate in the village the start of the weekend. Breakfast will be available at each booth, offering your favourite Caribbean breakfast dishes from 4am to 9am. The Official Beer of St.Maarten Carnival, Coors Light will be present with promo girls + Coors Light branded merchandise and goodies.

Partygoers attending Zouk Night can stay for Last Man Standing. If you leave and come back, it’s $10 to enter.

This fete will be ready to jam with Guest band Small Axe, King James, The Party Rocker DJ Siw’Roo, and band of the year 2019 Official Band and 4M HD.

Let’s fete all night and watch the sunrise!