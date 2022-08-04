Last chance to take advantage of the Big Cleanup | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Launched by the Collectivité de Saint Martin, the participative and collaborative clean-up campaign started on July 8th and ended this Monday, August 8th.

As a reminder, the Collectivité wishes to clean up the territory before the high hurricane season and is asking the population to join this effort by cleaning up the private domain in the different districts of the island and by evacuating its rubbish on the roadside between 7 pm and 10 pm. The latter will then be collected regularly, starting at 11 pm and according to the deposits to be made by the collection services concerned. Each citizen is therefore invited to do his part and to clean his place of life.

The Collectivity, which will proceed to the cleaning of the gullies requiring intervention before the high cyclonic season in August, also calls the companies of the BTP, the syndicates of joint ownership, or the managers of car garage, to be mobilized fully within the framework of this campaign and to clean their properties. The population can also deposit their bulky items and out-of-use appliances directly in the territory’s waste collection centers, namely the Grande Cayes eco site and the Galisbay waste collection center (see Info for opening hours). Both are free for individuals. The clean-up operation, which also involves the removal of wrecked cars and boats, is conducted in partnership with the European Union, which is financing 85% of this work. The call to the citizens is thus relaunched, it is the last straight line for the territory to be clean durably.

Infos:Grande Cayes Ecosite: 05 90 87 25 47 – open Monday to Friday from 6 am to 4 pm and Saturday from 6 am to 12 pm.

Galisbay waste collection center: 05 90 87 79 48 – open Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Two telephone contacts are available to reach the Environment, Water and Energy Department of the Collectivité: 0690 88 69 29 or 0690 22 29 73

