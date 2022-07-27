Last day to go to the Training Forum | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: After two days spent respectively in Quartier d’Orléans and Sandy Ground, the “Caravan of Employment” will conclude in Marigot this Friday from 9am to 1pm.

In partnership with Pôle Emploi, the Mission Locale and the CCISM, the Collectivité de Saint Martin has launched its Training Forum which gives the opportunity to people looking for a qualification training to exchange face to face with the concerned institutes. During the first session organized in Quartier d’Orléans, many people inquired about the possibilities offered on the territory in terms of refresher courses, vocational training, professional titles, CAP, Bac Pro or even post-baccalaureate training (BTS).

This mobile initiative undoubtedly facilitates the dialogue between participants and representatives of training centers while simplifying the canvassing to be carried out to launch. This Friday, July 29, starting at 9:00 am, various information booths will await the population in search of qualifications and employment, including the RSMA (Regiment of Adapted Military Service of Guadeloupe), the Academy of Trades, Jielle Formation, LB Développement Outre-Mer, CloudCOM 97, Cabinet Coach, the CCISM, the FAC (special “Women in Construction”), FOR’IDN, Greta, Axones, JL Consulting or Montresor.

Financed by the State’s “Ultramarine Investment Pact in Skills”, the Training Forum targets professional sectors such as trade, industry, real estate, health and social services, tourism, beauty care and early childhood. Training courses at BAC and BAC +2 levels (professional titles, professional baccalaureate, BTS) are offered, as well as coaching courses for entrepreneurs provided by the CCISM. Rendezvous at the central parking lot of the Collectivité in Marigot this Friday from 9am to 1pm.

Information and list of professional training courses: www.com-saint-martin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/07/27/last-day-to-go-to-the-training-forum/

