Last phase of work on Sandy Ground bridge scheduled from June 23 to July 2 | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de Saint-Martin has scheduled the completion of the repair of the Sandy Ground bridge.

The complete rehabilitation of the structure was carried out in 2021 for a total amount of 1.4 million euros. An intervention remains to be carried out to regain optimal operation of the bridge. The company that won the public contract will be on site from June 23.

The work is scheduled from June 23 to July 2, 2022. Constraints are to be expected for both road and sea traffic.

– Closure to road traffic:

– From Friday, June 24, starting at 6:30 p.m., until Monday, June 27, at 5 a.m. The bridge will remain accessible to pedestrians and two-wheelers via a traffic lane on the sea side.

– Constraints on marine traffic:

– Last bridge lifting on Wednesday 22nd at 5:00 pm

– The next scheduled lifting of the bridge, subject to possible construction hazards, will be on Sunday, July 3 at 8:30 am.

– Possibility of passage of tenders under the right bank span (Marigot side) only.

– Boats are not allowed to cross during the construction period.

– Signage will be installed.

Security forces (ambulance, firemen and gendarmes) will be positioned in Sandy-Ground. A guard service will be set up by the Collectivity, on the nights of Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 am on the parking lot of the Alberic Richards stadium, to allow the inhabitants who wish to leave their vehicles on the Marigot side. A system of free shuttles is set up on the Sandy Ground side, with regular rotations.

In case of emergency, the SNSM will be able to coordinate the passage under the bridge of the inflatable boat.

