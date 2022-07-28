Launch of the construction of the new College 600 in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: On July 25, Louis Mussington, President of the Collectivité, and other officials met with the team in charge of the titanic construction site at the Collège 600 in Quartier d’Orléans. The work, budgeted at 22 million euros, has finally begun and should be completed in at least three years.

Financed by the State via the Ministry of Overseas Territories and the convergence contract, Europe via the Feder funds and the Collectivity of Saint Martin, the construction site was launched on July 20 with the first phase of demolition. The project of construction on an occupied site, given that the ...



Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/07/28/launch-of-the-construction-of-the-new-college-600-in-quartier-dorleans/