Launch of the construction work of the Beach Hotel | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Patrice Seguin, sole shareholder of the establishment, invited his financial partners, St. Martin officials and the press to officialize the launch of construction and renovation work at the Beach Hotel.

Since the 90’s, the Beach has been the reference hotel on the Marigot waterfront, its central position and its location right on the water have made it a meeting place for the business world and international tourists for 25 years.

The hotel was severely affected by Hurricane Irma and its renovation project had to be rethought and improved. The Beach Hotel 2.0 project has raised the level of ambition of the different stakeholders. Patrice Seguin began this press conference by recounting the history of this iconic location which he acquired in 2013, seeing it as a unique investment opportunity. The cost of the work will amount to 30 million euros with an additional 10 million covering miscellaneous costs for a total of 40 million euros.

While the start of construction was launched in January of this year, the hotel is scheduled to open in October 2023, creating 80 to 100 local jobs. The land area is 10,000 square meters, rising to 17,000 square meters with usable areas. The hotel will offer 139 rooms of 32m² and 17 penthouses of 90m². Patrice Seguin emphasized several highlights: the rooftop restaurant on level 4 with a breathtaking view of the bay and a conference room on the same level, on the street side, with a capacity of 400 people.

Another new feature is the 1,000-square-meter wellness center with fitness, spa and pool. The hotel’s Beach Club will cover 300m² of terraces and a 1000m² beach. The lobby, the nerve center of any hotel establishment, will be divided into a reception area, a relaxation area and a co-working area.

As for financing, the Beach Hotel will be financed by the CDC, the BPI, a banking pool including AFD, CEPAC and BRED, a FEDER subsidy and the Girardin law tax approval.

The various speakers included Christophe Laurent from the Banque des Territoires, Michèle Papalia from BPI France, Jean-François Billot from the Grand Case Beach Club / Club tu Tourisme, and then Daniel Gibbs, President of the Collectivité and the Prefect Serge Gouteyron, closed the discussions, all emphasizing the importance of keeping hope in the future and the need to give hope as well. In any case, the future of the Beach Hotel seems to be conducive to relaunching tourism with a humanism specific to St. Martin.

