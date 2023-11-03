LB Scott Road closed on Saturday due to pothole repairs, preparations start today

PHILIPSBURG – In response to recent heavy rainfall that has caused significant damage to LB Scott Road, the Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure) will be conducting urgent repairs to address the potholes and restore the road to a safe and drivable condition. These essential repairs will encompass the section of LB Scott Road from Mortar Drive to Catapult Drive.

To facilitate these much-needed repairs, LB Scott Road will be temporarily closed to all traffic tomorrow, Saturday, November 4th, from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The closure is vital to ensure the safety of both road users and the repair crews during this operation.

Additionally, in preparation for the repairs, a road cleaning process will take place today, November 3rd, 2023 to clear debris and make way for the repair work.

Residents, businesses, and commuters are encouraged to plan and consider alternative routes during the road closure. The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and is committed to completing the repairs as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Temporary Road Closure Key Details:

Road Closure: LB Scott Road from Mortar Drive to Catapult Drive.

Closure Date: Saturday, November 4th, 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Preparatory Cleaning: Today, November 3rd, 2023

Purpose: Urgent repairs to address potholes caused by heavy rain

Your cooperation is appreciated to ensure a safe and successful repair operation.

The Ministry of VROMI appreciates the understanding and patience of our local community as we strive to uphold the safety and accessibility of our roadways.

For the latest information and updates regarding this road closure please visit our official website at sintmaartengov.org or contact the Infrastructure Department at VROMI-InfrastructureSectionProjectCoordination@sintmaartengov.org.

Source: https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Temporary-Road-Closure-Urgent-Road-Repairs-to-Address-Potholes-on-LB-Scott-Road.aspx