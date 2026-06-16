Learning Unlimited Preparatory School Celebrates Class of 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

CAY HILL–Learning Unlimited Preparatory School St. Maarten recently hosted the graduation ceremony for its 12th grade senior students, celebrating the Class of 2026 and their academic accomplishments as they prepare to continue their education at universities and colleges across North America and Europe.

The Class of 2026 secured admission offers to a wide range of institutions and earned a combined total of US $1,288,000 in scholarships, a milestone the school says reflects the students’ determination, academic preparation and the support of their families, teachers and the wider Learning Unlimited community.

Learning Unlimited Preparatory School, a private American international school serving students from Preschool through Grade 12, holds dual accreditation from SAIS and Cognia, underscoring its commitment to academic excellence and internationally recognized educational standards.

This year’s graduating class will continue their studies at several respected universities and colleges, including Sapienza University of Rome in Italy, McGill University in Canada, Concordia University in Canada, EDHEC Business School in France, University of Applied Sciences Europe in the Netherlands, CEU Cardenal Herrera University in Spain, Bishop’s University in Canada, University of Ottawa in Canada, Purdue University in the United States, Maastricht University in the Netherlands, Queen’s University in Canada, and Cambridge College of Healthcare and Technology.

The students will pursue studies in fields that include Medicine and Surgery, Civil Engineering, Commerce and Management, International Business, Business, Medicine, Marketing, Honors Finance, Finance, Biomedical Science, Nursing, Business Management, Therapeutic Recreation and healthcare-related studies. Others are pursuing entrepreneurial goals, post-secondary preparation and independent career pathways.

The international spread of college and university placements highlights the global reach of the Class of 2026 and the school’s continued role in preparing students for competitive post-secondary opportunities. Graduates will be entering institutions in Italy, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States, reflecting both academic diversity and a strong international outlook.

Learning Unlimited noted that the achievements of the Class of 2026 are the result of years of focus, perseverance and commitment. The school emphasized that the graduates overcame challenges, remained focused on their goals and completed an outstanding college application season.

As the students move into the next stage of their educational and professional journeys, Learning Unlimited Preparatory School said the Class of 2026 leaves behind a legacy of excellence that will continue to inspire future generations of LUPS students.

The school congratulated all members of the graduating class and extended appreciation to the families, teachers and staff who supported them throughout their academic journey.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/learning-unlimited-preparatory-school-celebrates-class-of-2026