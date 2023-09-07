LEE: a dangerous category 4 | FAXINFO

Lee moved into the hurricane stage yesterday and is rapidly intensifying. The winds in the center are 140 km/h this morning. It is heading on a heading of 295° at 22km/h.

All the trajectory forecast models place its center well north of our islands (>380km) between Saturday and Sunday in category 4.

The trajectory error at 3 days is about 160 km. In the worst case, Lee will therefore pass far enough north of Saint-Martin not to cause significant damage.

The strong winds will affect us little and will be at extreme storm force for a few hours. It will however be necessary to remain vigilant and to be wary of the swell which can be strong, even dangerous.

Stay tuned to official bulletins.

Lee's trajectory predictions

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/lee-un-dangereux-categorie-4/