Leiden University to establish Knowledge Centre for Kingdom Relations in The Hague | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE-–Leiden University will begin establishing a new Knowledge Centre for Kingdom Relations in The Hague in September 2026, with the goal of bringing together researchers, strengthening education, contributing to public debate, and promoting greater mutual understanding and cooperation within the Kingdom.

The Knowledge Centre will be developed with support from Campus The Hague and will be hosted by Leiden University’s Faculty of Social Sciences at Campus The Hague. It is expected to officially open its doors in September 2027.

The initiative is intended to serve all parts of the Kingdom and will provide space for both Caribbean and European-Dutch researchers from various disciplines. By bringing together knowledge that is currently spread across different institutions, countries, islands and researchers, the Centre aims to make expertise on Kingdom relations more accessible and useful to a wider audience.

The Centre will focus particularly on political and governance issues, including how the Kingdom is structured, which level of government is responsible for specific areas, and how those responsibilities are carried out in matters such as socio-economic development, international security, climate change and migration.

Project leader Wouter Veenendaal, who holds the Special Chair in Kingdom Relations, said the Centre responds to a clear and growing demand for knowledge and training.

“Since the start of my Chair two years ago, I have noticed that there is an enormous demand for knowledge about the Kingdom on both sides of the ocean,” Veenendaal said. “This is evident from the popularity of the postgraduate course on Kingdom Affairs, but also from the many requests from institutions dealing with Kingdom relations. The high demand for knowledge and expertise regarding the Kingdom illustrates that there is a strong need for a Knowledge Centre.”

An important partner in the initiative is The Hague University of Applied Sciences, which already co-offers the course on Kingdom Relations. The collaboration is expected to help connect scientific research directly with practice, making the exchange between academia and real-world governance one of the Centre’s guiding principles.

The Knowledge Centre will also seek and expand cooperation with Caribbean knowledge institutions and independent researchers, with the aim of ensuring that they become co-owners of the initiative.

Sue-Ann Lee, Rector of the University of Aruba, welcomed the development, saying the Centre provides an important opportunity to deepen collaboration across the Kingdom.

“The Knowledge Centre is an important step to further strengthen each other through connection, collaboration, and joint knowledge development,” Lee said. “For researchers and educational institutions within the Kingdom, including the University of Aruba, this offers opportunities to bring contextual knowledge, research, and education closer together, contribute further to nation building, and work together in a future-oriented manner towards stronger Kingdom relations.”

The first phase of the Centre’s development will focus on expanding the network on both sides of the ocean. Tanja Fraai will serve as communications and network advisor for the project and will help build connections among researchers, institutions and stakeholders.

“Knowledge is valuable and constantly evolving, so it is wonderful to be able to help build a place where that knowledge comes together and is available to everyone,” Fraai said.

The project team currently consists of Wouter Veenendaal as project leader, Tanja Fraai as communications and network advisor, and an education and research officer who will be recruited shortly. The vacancy for that position is expected to be published in the coming weeks.

Bart Barendregt, Dean of Leiden University’s Faculty of Social Sciences, said the Centre reflects the need for social science research that looks beyond European-Dutch society alone.

“The major issues of our time call for social sciences that extend beyond European-Dutch society alone,” Barendregt said. “This Knowledge Centre offers a valuable opportunity to learn, together with fellow scientists and knowledge institutions from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, from other perspectives on governance, citizenship, climate, sustainability, and the impact of historical power relations.”

Leiden University said The Hague is a logical location for the Centre, given that many institutions dealing with Kingdom relations are based there. The city’s role as a hub for government and policy also positions the Knowledge Centre to contribute meaningfully to discussions about the future of Kingdom cooperation.

Photo caption: From left: Tanja Fraai, Project leader Wouter Veenendaal and Sue-Ann Lee, Rector of the University of Aruba.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/leiden-university-to-establish-knowledge-centre-for-kingdom-relations-in-the-hague