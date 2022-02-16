Leo Club Safari: Making Valentine’s Day Special for Seniors | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: We know that the Covid 19 pandemic changed the lives of so many people and even now, two years later, isolation continues to remain high especially among our seniors.

The members of the Leo Club Safari wanted to celebrate this day of love with the residents of the EHPAD Béthany Home in St. Martin, and the elderly who are isolated in their homes.

On Monday, Valentine’s Day, they wanted to spread the love and make our seniors feel even more concerned by bringing them cards with messages filled with tenderness written by them accompanied by a rose.

The young members of the Leo Club Safari were able to share a touching and friendly moment with the seniors, who were delighted with this beautiful gesture.

