Let’s Open Our Doors and Welcome the Soul Beach Vibe to Philipsburg | Government of Sint Maarten

Dear Philipsburg Community,

I’m reaching out with both excitement and opportunity in mind. With the return of the Soul Beach Music Festival, all eyes will be on St. Maarten; and Philipsburg has a special role to play.

Thousands of visitors will be on island not just for the music, but for the experience, our food, our culture, our people, and yes, our shopping. This is why I’m encouraging business owners in Philipsburg to consider opening their stores on Sunday, during the festival weekend. It’s a chance to be part of the buzz, to turn foot traffic into real opportunity, and to showcase the heart of our capital in full swing.

But beyond business, I also want to extend this call to the residents of Philipsburg. Your warm smiles, friendly greetings, and island hospitality are part of what make St. Maarten so unforgettable. Let’s show our visitors the true spirit of our community. Let them feel welcome, safe, and inspired to explore more than just the festival.

When we work together, residents and retailers alike, we create an experience that goes beyond the stage. We invite the world to feel what we know every day, that Philipsburg is not just a place you pass through, but a place you come back to.

Thank you for your continued partnership and pride in our island. Let’s make this Soul Beach weekend one to remember—for our guests, and for ourselves.

Sincerely,

Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Lets-Open-Our-Doors-and-Welcome-the-Soul-Beach-Vibe-to-Philipsburg.aspx