Let’s Talk ART Launches Creatives Empowerment Workshop Series | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Let’s Talk ART has announced the launch of its Creatives Empowerment Workshop Series, a four-week creative development program designed to help artists and other creatives build confidence, strengthen their communication skills, and better present themselves and their work.

Under the theme, “Build your work. Own your voice. Elevate your presence,” the workshop series will provide participants with practical tools in public speaking, personal presence, appearance, branding, portfolio development and media kit creation. The sessions are intended to support creatives who want to grow professionally, improve how they share their work, and become more visible within their respective fields.

The series will be held in person at Mona Lysa and will include two main workshops, each divided into two sessions.

Workshop 1: Show Up & Speak will focus on presence, appearance and public speaking. Session 1 will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Session 2 will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The facilitators for this workshop are Ife Badejo and Anna Richardson.

Workshop 2: Show Your Work will focus on portfolio development, branding and media kits. Session 1 will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Session 2 will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The facilitators for this workshop are Rahul Sharma and Elektra Voltage.

The program is structured to give participants both guidance and practical experience. Through the sessions, creatives will work on how they present themselves publicly, how they speak about their work, how they organize and showcase their creative output, and how they develop professional materials such as portfolios and media kits.

The workshop package includes snacks, drinks, meals and all workshop materials. Spaces are limited, and registration is now open.

Interested persons can register by scanning the QR code on the flyer or by using the registration link:https://forms.gle/88KyzvtuXELnA49L8

For additional information, persons may contact Let’s Talk ART at +1 721 526-9306, +1 721 524-1241, or by email atletstalkartsxm@gmail.com.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/lets-talk-art-launches-creatives-empowerment-workshop-series