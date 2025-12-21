Let’s Talk Art launches JamSession series with dynamic debut on Saturday night | The Peoples Tribune

SIMPSON BAY–Let’s Talk Art marked a significant moment for the local creative community with the successful launch of its JamSession series on Saturday evening, hosting the inaugural edition at Soggy Dollar Bar. The event delivered a dynamic platform for artistic expression, collaboration, and cultural exchange, signaling a strong and confident start to what is envisioned as a recurring creative space.

The JamSession brought together a wide range of performers, including singers, rappers, poets, and spoken word artists, supported throughout the evening by a live band. This format allowed participants to perform with real-time musical accompaniment, creating an environment that encouraged spontaneity, experimentation, and authentic expression. Each performance added a new layer to the evening, resulting in a fluid and engaging showcase of local talent.

One of the defining elements of the night was its cultural and linguistic diversity. Performances moved naturally between English, French, and Dutch, while musical styles ranged from R&B, hip hop, reggae, and zouk to spoken word and experimental sounds. The seamless blending of languages and genres reflected the multicultural identity of St. Maarten and reinforced the importance of inclusive creative spaces.

The evening was hosted by Dr Rum, who guided the program with confidence and presence while also contributing as a performer. His role as host helped maintain momentum and connection with the audience, adding to the overall energy of the night.

The live band played a central role in the success of the JamSession. Led by Shawn Wilkinson, with Nikita Christmas, Michael Wilson, and Jeremy Royer, the group demonstrated strong musical chemistry, adaptability, and technical skill. Their ability to support both original and improvised performances elevated each set and transformed individual acts into shared musical moments.

Let’s Talk Art expressed sincere appreciation to all creatives who participated, whether taking the stage for the first time or returning as experienced performers. Each contribution helped shape an atmosphere that was welcoming, expressive, and respectful. Appreciation was also extended to Soggy Dollar Bar for providing the venue, and to sponsors LETS ACT, Island Spirits, and Sound 2000 for their support in making the event possible.

Organizers also thanked the audience, whose engagement and encouragement played a key role in creating a space where artists felt supported and valued.

The first JamSession marked the beginning of a new creative initiative aimed at fostering collaboration and visibility for local talent. Let’s Talk Art will announce details for the next edition soon and invites creatives and supporters alike to continue being part of the movement as the series grows.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/lets-talk-art-launches-jamsession-series-with-dynamic-debut-at-on-saturday-night