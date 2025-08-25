Let’s Talk Art moves from dialogue to action with grant writing session | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–On Saturday, August 22, 2025, Let’s Talk Art hosted its first-ever Grant Writing Workshop at the newly launched Lemonade Hub in Guana Bay, bringing together a select group of local creatives for hands-on training in how to secure funding for their projects.

The workshop, a direct follow-up to the third edition of the Let’s Talk Art event series held in June, marked a shift from conversation to concrete action in strengthening St. Maarten’s creative economy. Six participants received one-on-one guidance from writer and cultural advocate Laura Bijnsdorp, who led the session on a volunteer basis. She walked attendees step by step through the process of applying for grants from the Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied (CCG), transforming ideas into actionable project proposals.

“We wanted to make sure everyone got real, hands-on attention,” Bijnsdorp explained. “This was about rolling up our sleeves and working on actual project ideas.”

Though 16 creatives initially registered, the group was capped at six to ensure personalized guidance. The day began with a lively icebreaker, where participants sketched their project ideas in one minute while others guessed the concept, before moving into the fundamentals of grant writing—framing applications, structuring proposals, and building realistic budgets.

Adding weight to the session were two representatives of the CCG fund, Ms. Kenty Lichtenberg and Ms. Candia Joseph, who answered questions directly from participants. Their presence provided clarity on what the fund looks for in strong applications. “Having CCG there was invaluable,” said one participant. “It took the guesswork out of it. Instead of wondering what they want, we could just ask them directly. It made the whole process feel much more accessible.”

For Let’s Talk Art, the workshop represents a milestone. “We’ve had events where ideas and experiences were exchanged, knowledge shared, etc.,” said co-founder of Let's Talk Art Darryl York of Let's talk Art. “Now it’s time to roll up our sleeves and start getting things done.”

According to Naomi Korstanje, co-founder of Let's Talk Art, the grant writing session is the first in a series of capacity-building activities aimed at empowering St. Maarten’s cultural community. “This will be the first of many from Let’s Talk Art. Moving forward, look forward to more result-driven events from LTA.”

The workshop signals an important step for St. Maarten’s “orange economy,” giving local artists, creatives, and cultural institutions the tools they need to transform passion into sustainable projects.

