LETTER TO THE EDITOR BY MICHAEL FERRIER REF UP LIST

LETTER TO THE EDITOR BY MICHAEL FERRIER

If I didn’t know better, I would have thought that I wrote that Opinion letter in the Herald of Wednesday, August 16, 2023! But I didn’t. It’s a pity the author did not sign it with his/her name. Except for a couple of changes (see here below), the writer is, as the Brits would say: SPOT ON!

This is the letter:

The changes I would make are:

The present Leader of the UP party IS (not “might very well be”) an embezzler. The public WAS informed of what exactly happened at WINAIR by me! Just because WINAIR’S Board and Management made the cardinal mistake of not filing a complaint with the Prosecutor’s office, doesn’t change the facts. Tamara Leonard is a good person, who in spite of her own health-trials & tribulations over the years, according to me has given her everything in her first at-bat as an MP. While I am sure he is perfectly capable of defending himself, it is my opinion that Omar Ottley is a doer and a worker. He may have on occasion come across as being a bit arrogant, but he has produced and (as far as I know) has not been involved with any hanky-panky stuff. He is not, (nor should he be held) responsible for the behavior and actions of his adult brother. Omar, in my opinion, is the Deputy Leader of the wrong party and should do himself a favor by getting off the UP-coming train wreck and on to another bus.

Michael J. Ferrier

August 17, 2023