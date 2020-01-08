Letter to the Editor on the Eve of the first (hopefully the ONLY) Election Day of 2020

WAY TO GO, SXM. GO VOTE!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Let’s get PFP in Parliament in 2020 for a new vision, a fresh approach, and a second chance for a new beginning with well-educated, properly mannered, bright young professionals! I am a DP to the core, but the DP is not running, so hear this: The PFP comes with no political baggage. Being brand new on the scene, chances are they will need coalition partners….

My pick: UD and SMCP, so vote for them too!! I am going with PFP, UD and SMCP as partners, ‘cause I don’t like misappropriators of funds; I don’t like Bullies; I don’t like those that like to dig holes for others (even though they fall in themselves); I don’t like those that “turn” on and bring down their own, ESPECIALLY for no other reason than for self-grandeur and narcissism; I don’t like those that use lies to tear down people………LOCAL people; I don’t like those that hop on a bus, any bus, to get a free ride to the promised land of high salaries, free cars, Government Credit Cards and other amenities and, I don’t like those on the various slates that postulated themselves even though they realize that when “Common Sense” was sharing, they were short-changed. So, I am voting PFP, because we the voters must start doing things differently, if we do not want the same results of the past 8 years since the first SHIP-JUMPER took down Cabinet Sarah Wescot-Williams 1.

May the force and guidance of The Big ONE be with us on January 9, 2020……..                 

St. MARTIN is MY home

Michael J. Ferrier

