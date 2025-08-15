Lewis wants communication strategy to address Sargassum tourism Impact | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis has called on the Government of St. Maarten to take decisive and immediate steps to address public concerns over the recent influx of Sargassum seaweed along parts of the island’s coastline. His appeal comes amid a surge of online discussions and the spread of negative imagery on popular tourism forums.

Prominent platforms like SXM or Bust (34,000 members) and Jeff Berger’s Everything St. Maarten (44,000+ members) have been sharing photos of affected beaches, sometimes without the full context of the situation. While these forums are valuable for information exchange between visitors and locals, Lewis warned that incomplete or misleading portrayals could harm St. Maarten’s tourism-dependent economy.

“While we acknowledge that Sargassum is a global environmental issue affecting coastal nations across the Caribbean and beyond, it is important to clarify that not all of St. Maarten’s beaches are impacted, and many of our most popular and pristine beaches remain untouched and fully accessible to the public,” Lewis said.

The seaweed accumulation has primarily been confined to stretches along the southern coast. In contrast, renowned tourist favorites such as Mullet Bay, Great Bay, and Little Bay continue to offer the clean, picturesque settings that visitors expect from St. Maarten.

Lewis stressed that timely and factual government communication is essential to counter the negative perception being shaped online.

“We must not allow a partial narrative to dominate online conversations. The government must respond with clear, factual updates and ensure the public—especially our tourists—understand the true extent of the situation,” he urged.

As a solution, Lewis is recommending the Ministry of Tourism appoint a dedicated representative or communications officer with three key responsibilities: monitoring online discussions and tourism-related forums, correcting misinformation, and issuing prompt updates on beach conditions and cleanup or mitigation efforts.

“Every effort must be made to protect and promote the reputation of our destination. We have a responsibility to ensure that our visitors receive accurate, timely, and transparent information,” Lewis concluded.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/lewis-wants-communication-strategy-to-address-sargassum-tourism-impact