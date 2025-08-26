L’heure dorée donates $510, Ponum print to Charlotte Brookson Academy’s Art Program | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The team behind L’heure dorée is proud to announce that the silent auction held during and after the 2025 season has raised a total of $510, which has been officially donated to the Charlotte Brookson Academy of the Performance Arts to support its arts program.

The auction featured three meaningful contributions:

• “Kurt’s Sax” – a live painting created by La Rich the Artist during the Golden Crescendo performance, sold for $210

• “Ponum Dancers” – a print by legendary St. Martin artist Ruby Bute, auctioned for $200 and an additional $100 donation from the Lady Ruby Bute Silk Cotton Grove Art Gallery.

In a symbolic gesture of cultural continuity, the Ponum Dancers print has been gifted to the school, where it will be proudly displayed in its halls, serving as a daily reminder to students of their heritage, the power of art, and the importance of self-expression.

“This contribution is a small but meaningful way for L’heure dorée to give back,” said Malaïka Maxwell, founder and curator of the event series. “We believe in the transformative power of the arts, and it brings us joy to support the next generation of creatives at CBA.”

The team extends heartfelt thanks to the incredible lineup of artists who made Season 1 unforgettable: Tefari, Royalty, Shawn J, Lyte, Tamillia and King Vers, as well as the KRG Band, DJ Silk, Dj Tamon and La Rich the Artist.

A sincere thank you also goes to the sponsors and partners who made this vision possible: Dr Fire Entertainment, Karibbean Riddim, Carteum, Creative Concepts Photography, DirectorSM, and Little Well Oasis.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/lheure-doree-donates-510-ponum-print-to-charlotte-brookson-academys-art-program