Liberia-Peters recalls ‘mixed feelings’ as Aruba marks 40 Years of Status Aparte | The Peoples Tribune

ORANJESTAD–Aruba today commemorated 40 years of Status Aparte, marking a defining constitutional milestone in the island’s modern history and a moment that continues to resonate throughout the Dutch Caribbean. The observance also coincides with 50 years of Aruba’s flag and anthem, adding further national significance to the day’s ceremonies. King Willem-Alexander is in Aruba as part of the official observance, and St. Maarten is also represented through a parliamentary delegation approved to attend the celebration of 40 years of Status Aparte and 50 Years of Himno y Bandera.

While the anniversary is being celebrated with pride and ceremony, a newly published interview by Caribisch Netwerk has added an important reflective dimension to the occasion. In the March 16 interview, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles Maria Liberia-Peters revisits the political and emotional weight of the decision that helped make Aruba’s separate constitutional status possible. Liberia-Peters, who was the last head of government of the Netherlands Antilles to sign the document formally separating Aruba from the other Antillean islands, said she signed with “mixed feelings,” a phrase that captures both the significance of Aruba’s achievement and the complexity of the moment for those responsible for the former six-island country.

According to Caribisch Netwerk, Liberia-Peters recalled clearly the significance of putting her signature to such a consequential constitutional change. As Prime Minister, she said she felt responsibility for all six islands of the Netherlands Antilles. At the same time, she understood that the people of Aruba were realizing a long-held national aspiration. Her reflections present the story of Status Aparte not only as a political victory for Aruba, but also as a difficult and emotional turning point for the wider Antillean structure that existed at the time.

The interview underscores that Aruba’s autonomy was not the result of a sudden political development, but rather the culmination of a long struggle for self-determination. Caribisch Netwerk reports that the roots of the movement go back to the 1940s, when Aruban leaders were already advocating greater independence in relation to Curaçao. At the 1948 Round Table Conference, the structure of the Netherlands Antilles was revisited and Aruba obtained more room to handle internal matters, though full separation was not achieved at that stage. The idea of self-determination, however, remained alive within Aruba’s political life and continued to gain momentum over the decades that followed.

That movement reached a decisive point in the 1980s, during renewed Round Table Conferences on the future constitutional structure of the Netherlands Antilles. Caribisch Netwerk notes that in 1983 the principle of self-determination within the Netherlands Antilles was recognized, meaning that each island could eventually choose its own constitutional path. For Aruba, that recognition opened a concrete road toward autonomy. Three years later, on March 18, 1986, Status Aparte officially took effect, giving Aruba autonomous country status within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, separate from the former Netherlands Antilles.

Liberia-Peters’ comments are especially significant because they place her at the center of one of the most consequential constitutional decisions in the region’s recent history. Caribisch Netwerk describes her as the central figure who signed the final document that cleared the way for Aruba’s official separation. In reflecting on that moment, she makes clear that the historic nature of the decision did not erase the sense of loss and responsibility that accompanied it. Her comments suggest that constitutional change, even when widely supported by the people pursuing it, can carry emotional consequences for those charged with safeguarding broader political unity.

The interview also revisits the practical concerns that surrounded Aruba’s future before Status Aparte took effect. According to Liberia-Peters, there were serious doubts at the time about whether a small island such as Aruba had the economic and administrative strength to stand on its own. Those concerns were not merely political talking points, but real questions connected to governance, sustainability, and the capacity of a small island economy to function independently within the Kingdom framework.

Looking back 40 years later, however, Liberia-Peters told Caribisch Netwerk that Aruba ultimately proved itself. She pointed to the island’s strategic focus on tourism and to practical policy decisions that strengthened Aruba’s international position. One example highlighted in the interview was the cooperation between Aruban and American customs and immigration services, which allowed travelers heading to the United States to complete immigration procedures in Aruba. The article notes that this later became an important economic advantage for the island. In Liberia-Peters’ view, such practical successes answered many of the doubts that had existed at the outset. As she put it, Aruba proved it could do it.

That retrospective judgment gives the interview a particularly strong tone of respect. Liberia-Peters does not present Aruba’s autonomy as a symbolic achievement alone. Her comments recognize that the island backed its political ambition with concrete planning, economic strategy, and disciplined execution. The broader implication of her remarks is that Status Aparte became meaningful not simply because it was granted, but because Aruba demonstrated its capacity to make that constitutional status work in practice.

Caribisch Netwerk also highlights Liberia-Peters’ praise for the leaders who helped advance Aruba’s cause. She singled out the late Betico Croes, widely regarded as the principal figure behind the Status Aparte movement, describing him as a leader who remained focused, composed, and committed under pressure. According to the article, she credited him with deserving recognition for the path that eventually led to January 1986, even though he did not consciously witness the official implementation because he died shortly before it took effect. Her comments reinforce the enduring place Croes holds in Aruba’s national history.

Beyond Croes, Liberia-Peters also acknowledged the roles of other Aruban political leaders, including Nelson Oduber and Henny Eman. Caribisch Netwerk reports that she recognized their differing political backgrounds, but emphasized that they shared the same commitment to Aruba’s future. That observation is important because it frames Status Aparte not as the work of one political camp alone, but as the outcome of sustained effort across leadership transitions and ideological differences. In that sense, the realization of Aruba’s constitutional goal emerges in the interview as a broad national project, rooted in shared purpose.

The article goes further by placing Aruba’s constitutional achievement within the wider history of the Dutch Caribbean. According to Caribisch Netwerk, Aruba’s departure from the Netherlands Antilles prompted other islands to reconsider their own constitutional positions. Liberia-Peters noted that after Aruba, other islands also began looking more closely at their place within the Kingdom. This process eventually fed into the constitutional reforms of October 10, 2010, when Curaçao and St. Maarten became countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, while Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba became special municipalities of the Netherlands.

That wider regional consequence gives additional weight to today’s observance. Aruba’s Status Aparte did not affect Aruba alone. It altered the constitutional conversation across the former Antilles and helped shape the political framework that defines the region today. For St. Maarten in particular, Aruba’s path remains relevant because it preceded and, in many ways, informed later constitutional discussions elsewhere in the Kingdom. The presence of a parliamentary delegation from St. Maarten at today’s commemoration therefore carries both symbolic and historical significance.

Caribisch Netwerk also reports that although Liberia-Peters is unable to be present in Aruba in person for the 40th anniversary because of family obligations, she said her heart is with the Aruban people. The article notes that she expressed appreciation for the respect Aruba has shown her over the years and acknowledged that her role in the process contributed to the realization of a national dream. Those remarks add another human layer to the constitutional history being marked today, showing that even leaders on different sides of a state restructuring can remain connected by mutual respect and recognition of each other’s role in history.

Today’s ceremonies therefore stand as both celebration and reflection. On the one hand, Aruba is observing 40 years of constitutional autonomy, together with 50 years of its national symbols, in the presence of the King and regional representatives. On the other hand, Liberia-Peters’ reflections serve as a reminder that major constitutional milestones are often shaped by a mixture of conviction, uncertainty, sacrifice, and political maturity. Her account adds depth to the anniversary by emphasizing that the road to Status Aparte was neither simple nor emotionally neutral, even for those who recognized its historic necessity.

Forty years after Aruba achieved Status Aparte, the island is widely regarded as a stable and successful country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, according to the Caribisch Netwerk interview. What began as a political aspiration developed into a constitutional reality that permanently changed the history of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. In revisiting her own role in that process, Maria Liberia-Peters has offered a timely and meaningful perspective, one that speaks not only to Aruba’s success, but also to the complexity of the decisions that made that success possible.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/liberia-peters-recalls-mixed-feelings-as-aruba-marks-40-years-of-status-aparte