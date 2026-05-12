Library Project expected to advance as ECYS Trust Fund work continues | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs says movement is expected soon on the St. Maarten Library project, describing the library as one of the ECYS Trust Fund projects closest to her heart and an important future community space for young people.

Minister Gumbs said the letter of award for the library project has been issued and that the ministry expects to see progress in the near future. She said the project is especially meaningful because of the role the library has historically played for students and readers in Philipsburg and surrounding school communities.

“The library is, of course, a project near and dear to my heart,” Minister Gumbs said. “As an avid reader, as someone who spent a lot of time in our library, I’m looking forward to it becoming that community space once again for young people.”

The Minister said the renewed library should again serve students from schools in and around town, including Sundial School, Charlotte Brookson Academy, St. Joseph School and other nearby schools.

She recalled that the library was once a familiar gathering and learning space for many students. “It really used to be their spot,” Gumbs said, adding that she looks forward to seeing the library regain that role for a new generation.

The library project forms part of the ECYS-related Trust Fund portfolio, which also includes the Ministry Management Information System, Sister Regina Primary School, Charles Leopold Bell School and other education infrastructure initiatives.

Minister Gumbs said the projects are generally moving forward. “All of those are moving along quite well,” she said, adding that she will continue to update the public as the various ECYS Trust Fund projects advance.

On the Charles Leopold Bell School project, the Minister explained that the tender is closing soon after the project had to be retendered due to a failed tender earlier in the year. The retendering process was necessary to move the project forward under the required procurement procedures.

Gumbs also noted that work is visible at the Sister Regina Primary School site, where activity continues as the project advances through its next stages. She said residents and motorists in the Middle Region area can see work taking place on site, including survey, foundation and mobilization activities.

The Minister said the continued movement on these projects remains important for improving education infrastructure and restoring key facilities that serve students, educators and the wider community.

“I will of course continue to update you all on the progress of the Trust Fund projects related to ECYS as they move along,” Minister Gumbs said.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/library-project-expected-to-advance-as-ecys-trust-fund-work-continues