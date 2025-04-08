Life is Worth Living: What Parents Should Know About Suicidal Ideation | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is proud to announce an important and timely information session for parents entitled, "Life is Worth Living: What Parents Should Know About Suicidal Ideation." This interactive event is designed to provide parents with the knowledge and tools they need to support their children and teens who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The session will take place on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, at the University of St. Martin and is open to the general public. Parents, caregivers, educators, and anyone interested are encouraged to attend. Suicidal ideation among children and teens is a critical issue that requires immediate attention and understanding. This session will cover:

· Recognizing the Signs: Learn how to identify warning signs of suicidal thoughts and behaviors in children and teens.

· Effective Communication: Discover strategies for talking to your child about their feelings and creating a supportive environment.

· Resources and Support: Gain information on available resources, including counseling services.

As parents, your role is crucial in the emotional and mental well-being of your children. By attending this session, you will be equipped with the knowledge and tools to help your child navigate through difficult times and ensure they know that life is worth living.

For more information, contact the Student Support Services Division at 543-1235 or email studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org. You can also follow our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sssdsxm.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Life-is-Worth-Living-What-Parents-Should-Know-About-Suicidal-Ideation.aspx