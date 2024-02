Following the decree of the Community of January 31, 2024 and the favorable results of the analyzes carried out by the environmental hygiene laboratory – Water and Food Quality Control of the Pasteur Institute of Guadeloupe, the Swimming, the use of water and leisure activities requiring launching are authorized in the Bay of Grand-Case since January 30, 2024.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/levee-dinterdiction-de-baignade-dans-la-baie-de-grand-case/