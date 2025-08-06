List of studies show that SXM students chose for the future | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The 25 students who departed St. Maarten for the Netherlands this past weekend have made academic choices collectively reflecting the demands of a rapidly changing world dominated by technology, healthcare innovation, and global systems thinking.

The fields of study chosen range from Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Artificial Intelligence, to Biomedical Science and Applied Mathematics. Together, they suggest that this cohort is not only aware of global trends but is actively preparing to enter fields that are shaping the future.

The full list of studies selected includes:

• Information Communication Technology (3 students)

• Communication (3 students)

• Industrial Design (Industrieel Ontwerpen)

• Skin Therapy (Huidtherapie)

• Marketing Management – Digital Business Concepts

• Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy

• Bioinformatics

• Computer Science

• Physiotherapy

• Applied Mathematics

• Business Administration

• Biomedical Science

• Regenerative Medicine and Technology

• Biology and Medical Laboratory

• Artificial Intelligence

• Nursing

• Dental Hygiene

• Finance / Finance and Control (3 students)

• Psychology

• Social Geography and Spatial Planning (Sociale Geografie en Planologie)

These selections demonstrate a clear interest in disciplines that offer long-term relevance. Fields like ICT, Artificial Intelligence, and Bioinformatics are central to the ongoing digital revolution, while Biomedical Science, Nursing, and Medical Imaging reflect growing interest in healthcare and medical technology. The inclusion of Regenerative Medicine and Dental Hygiene further underscores the importance of human health in the students' academic pursuits.

Business and finance, with four students collectively pursuing degrees in Business Administration, Marketing, and Finance & Control, remain key interest areas, aligning with global economic trends where financial literacy, digital entrepreneurship, and corporate governance are in high demand.

Communication studies, selected by three students, also remains vital in a global society reliant on content, media literacy, and effective messaging across platforms and cultures. Psychology and social geography round out the cohort’s academic profile, offering a lens on human behavior, development, and space—equally important in shaping sustainable societies.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/list-of-studies-show-that-sxm-students-chose-for-the-future