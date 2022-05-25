Live drill held at the A.C Wathey cruise facilities | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, a live drill was held at the A.C. Wathey Cruise Facilities involving several government entities.

During this exercise a live scenario was played out in which a vessel transporting illegal drugs was stopped by the coast guard and taken to shore for inspection. Later in the scenario the vessel caught fire and several members of the crew sustained injuries.

During the drill the police, fire department, ambulance, coastguard and other partners had to perform their tasks within the scenario.

The police of Sint-Maarten wishes to thank the coordinators of this drill for the great job they did.

A word of appreciation goes to the Honorable Minister of Justice, Miss. Anna Richardson, who made her contribution towards the drill.

Also to all the members of the Military who acted as extras in the scenario.

“We are always stronger together”

The post Live drill held at the A.C Wathey cruise facilities appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/05/25/dirt-bike-rider-injured-on-the-airport-road/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/05/25/live-drill-held-at-the-a-c-wathey-cruise-facilities/