Local Contractors, Subcontractors, Suppliers, Consultants and Architects Petition Government on Use of Public Funds

PHILIPSBURG – July 15th, 2024 — A coalition of 73 local companies has petitioned the Council of Ministers and Parliament over a recent government contract awarded to an off-island company. The petition calls for public funds to benefit the island community.

The coalition argues that the recovery fund, meant to stimulate the local economy, is compromised by awarding contracts to external firms. This limits opportunities for local businesses and workers and risks project failures.

The petition urges the government to prioritize local contractors for publicly funded projects, keeping economic benefits within the island and ensuring transparency and ethical contracting.

“We have faith in our government to protect the local economy by prioritizing local businesses,” the coalition stated.

About the Coalition:

The coalition comprises 73 local contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, consultants, and architects dedicated to Sint Maarten’s economic and social well-being. They seek fair access to opportunities and responsible use of public funds.

Source: Press Release