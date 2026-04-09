Local entrepreneur Ishshah Carty selected as finalist for prestigious YLAI fellowship program | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY—-St. Maarten entrepreneur Ishshah Carty has been selected as a finalist for the 2026 Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative, YLAI, Fellowship Program, a major achievement that places both her and the island’s growing entrepreneurial community on an international platform.

Carty was chosen from more than 1,600 applicants across 37 countries to join a cohort of approximately 250 emerging entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the Western Hemisphere. The selection marks a significant milestone for the 35-year-old founder, whose professional journey reflects years of hard work, creativity, and ambition.

Carty has built a career that blends culinary excellence with entrepreneurship. After studying culinary arts abroad, she gained hands-on experience in high-level culinary environments, including a stage at a Michelin-starred restaurant and work at a major theme park. She later returned to entrepreneurship with the founding of her two businesses, N’Dulgence, known for its savory and gastronomically rich offerings, and Addictive, recognized for its decadent sweet treats.

Her latest accomplishment is especially noteworthy for St. Maarten. In its 10 years of operation, the YLAI Fellowship Program has become one of the leading initiatives for emerging entrepreneurs in the Americas, and Carty is only the sixth person from St. Maarten to attain this distinction. She also secured one of just four places allotted to the Dutch Caribbean.

The YLAI Fellowship Program is an intensive entrepreneurial leadership development program funded by the U.S. Congress through the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The program is administered in collaboration with U.S. Embassies and IREX, a global development organization based in Washington, D.C.

The 2026 fellowship officially begins with a virtual kickoff on November 21, 2025. From December 2025 through March 2026, fellows will participate in an online Entrepreneurial Leadership Course. The in-person component will begin with an opening orientation in Houston, Texas, from April 20 to 22, 2026, followed by a four-week placement with a host organization in the United States. The program will conclude with a Closing Forum in Washington, D.C., from May 24 to 26, 2026.

Beyond the fellowship itself, the program offers long-term value. After completing the experience, fellows continue working with U.S. partners and gain access to mentorship, networking, alumni engagement, and continued professional development. These opportunities are designed not only to strengthen the individual entrepreneur, but also to create wider benefits for their home country through knowledge transfer, innovation, and expanded business networks.

Carty’s selection is a proud moment for St. Maarten and a reminder that local talent continues to compete successfully at the highest levels. Her story, from culinary training and professional development abroad to building homegrown businesses with strong local identity, reflects the type of drive and resilience that continues to shape the island’s next generation of business leaders.

Her participation in the fellowship remains contingent on completion of the program’s requirements, including acceptance of the terms and conditions, placement with a U.S.-based host organization, receipt of a J-1 visa, and medical clearance.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/local-entrepreneur-ishshah-carty-selected-as-finalist-for-prestigious-ylai-fellowship-program