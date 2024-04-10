LOCAL LIFE: A new public meeting organized by the State and the COM on Friday April 26 in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

Residents of the Quartier d'Orléans/Oyster Pond sector are invited to a public information meeting co-chaired by the Prefect, Vincent Berton and the President of the Community, Louis Mussington on Friday April 26, 2024 at 18 p.m. at the Collège Roche Gravée in Moho.

Through this initiative, the Community of Saint-Martin, the State and their partners wish to present current actions and future projects, for the benefit of residents of the Quartier d'Orléans sector. Representatives of the Community and the State will thus have the pleasure of interacting with residents and discussing their needs. This public meeting is open to all. Residents of the area are invited to come in large numbers, Friday April 26 at 18 p.m., to the multipurpose room of the Collège Roche Gravée in Moho.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-une-nouvelle-reunion-publique-organisee-par-letat-et-la-com-le-vendredi-26-avril-a-quartier-dorleans/