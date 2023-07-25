LOCAL LIFE: Beginning of public lighting renovation works in Quartier d’Orléans on July 26 | FAXINFO

As part of the renewal of the public lighting network on the territory, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin will start the works in Quartier d'Orléans, from Wednesday July 26th.

This initiative involves renovating the lighting system in this sector, a strong expectation of the inhabitants since 2017.

The TMTT company will be responsible for the work on the RN7 at Belle Plaine, while the SOTTRA company will take care of the Route de Coralita. The consortium led by the MOULIN company is in charge of the works in the Quartier d'Orléans sector, which includes the following streets: rue de Coralita, rue Saint-Georges / rue Cross the Range, rue Belle Plaine, rue Delphin Gumbs / rue Elisabeth Gumbs.

The total amount of these works of public interest is 4,5 million euros. The work schedule runs from July 2023 to March 2024.

The other districts of Saint-Martin are also affected by this rehabilitation work, the Collectivity will communicate on the intervention schedules as the work progresses.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-debut-des-travaux-de-renovation-de-leclairage-public-a-quartier-dorleans-le-26-juillet/