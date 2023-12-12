LOCAL LIFE: Ceremony of Sainte-Barbe, patron saint of firefighters at the Savane barracks | FAXINFO

Sainte-Barbe is celebrated every December 4. Patron saint of firefighters, she is their protector. Also, during this period, each rescue center organizes a ceremony in his honor, an event marked by festivities and conviviality. The opportunity also in Saint-Martin to award several medals to the firefighters.

Every December 4 is therefore an opportunity to honor the firefighters of Saint-Martin but also to show them the support and recognition of elected officials and the population. Above all, it allows us to salute their commitment, whether they are professionals or volunteers, and to underline the values ​​of altruism, self-sacrifice, fraternity and solidarity that they carry on a daily basis in the exercise of their missions.

This year, the celebration took place on Saturday, December 9 at the Savane fire station. Several medals were presented to the firefighters by the Secretary General, Sub-Prefect Fabien Sese, President Louis Mussington and Lieutenant-Colonel Cléo Gumbs.

USAR badge (Rescue, Support and Search Unit):

USAR 1 Bronze:

Chief sergeant Gerard Ame

Chief sergeant Alfred Hunt

Foreman Jean-Luc Marconnet

Chief Warrant Officer Moran Richardson

USAR 2 Silver:

Adjutant Patricio Heward

Lieutenant Eric Proteau

Chief sergeant Nelvin Stanford

Gold medal :

Sergeant – Chief Raymond Fleming (35 years of service)

Warrant officers: Aristide Conner (30 years of service), Justin Gibbs (31 years of service), Patrico Heward (31 years of service), Jean Hodge (30 years of service)

Sergeant – Chief Ange-Berthe Dormoy (30 years of service)

Chief Warrant Officer Moran Richardson (33 years of service)

Four other firefighters received silver medals and nine received bronze medals. Congratulations to the recipients! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-ceremonie-de-sainte-barbe-patronne-des-sapeurs-pompiers-a-la-caserne-de-la-savane/