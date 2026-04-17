LOCAL LIFE / Kite Festival: 350 children gathered for a morning full of excitement | FAXINFO

Last Friday, the Territorial Fund for School Works of Saint-Martin (CTOS) offered a colorful interlude with the 3rd edition of its Kite FestivalHeld in the Galisbay parking lot, the event brought together nearly 350 children aged 3 to 12, from leisure centers, to close the first week of the Easter holidays in a festive and creative atmosphere.



Prior to this, the participants had designed their own kite as part of extracurricular activities. Cardboard, paper, string or recycled materials: Inventiveness knows no bounds when it comes to taking flight.“The children did it themselves, by themselves, for themselves,” emphasizes Bérénice Babot, director of the CTOS’s extracurricular and after-school service.

After the preparation, it was time for action. For nearly two hours, the children ran to launch their creations, under the watchful eye of a strengthened team of over 35 facilitators mobilized to oversee the event. A great buzz filled the air throughout the morning, punctuated by a well-deserved snack.

A wink from the calendarResidents of Bethany Home, who were out that day, also attended the show. Amidst colorful bursts of color and shouts of joy, young and old shared a simple and unifying moment, carried by the wind… and a great deal of enthusiasm.





A look back at this 3rde edition: https://www.facebook.com/faxinfo/videos/belle-effervescence-lors-du-festival-du-cerf-volant-organisé-par-la-caisse-terri/978696084685917/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-festival-du-cerf-volant-350-enfants-reunis-pour-une-matinee-pleine-delan/