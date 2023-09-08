LOCAL LIFE: La Cuisine Centrale is ready to supply school restaurants | FAXINFO

This Wednesday, September 6, alongside Audrey Gil and Raphaël Sanchez, Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd vice-president of the Community and President of the Board of Directors of the CTOS, had the opportunity to visit the Central Kitchen with her teams administrative.

The purpose of this visit was to meet the employees of this structure and remind them how significant their work is. Indeed, a healthy and balanced diet is a determining factor for the academic success of our children. During the 2023 summer holidays, the central kitchen underwent renovation work, which now allows it to prepare meals in optimized conditions. Dominique Démocrite Louisy would like to warmly thank the entire Central Kitchen team for their contribution to the service of the children of Saint-Martin and wishes them an excellent return to school.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-la-cuisine-centrale-fin-prete-a-alimenter-les-restaurants-scolaires/