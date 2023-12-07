LOCAL LIFE: Outdoor cinema for the Christmas holidays! | FAXINFO

Saint-Martin lights up with cinematic magic! To enter even more into the magic of Christmas, unforgettable film screenings will take place every Friday in December at the Tourist Office Kiosk. First session, this Friday, December 8.

At this magical time of year, the Saint-Martin Tourist Office is pleased to announce an exceptional series of Christmas film screenings that will delight residents and visitors every Friday in December. These winter film screenings will take place at the Tourist Office kiosk from December 8, starting at 18:30 p.m.

To provide an inclusive experience for everyone, the films will be screened in English from 18:30 p.m., then in French from 21 p.m. Movie buffs will be able to fully enjoy the warm and festive atmosphere of Christmas, whatever their preferred language.

Gourmet sessions:

Snacks and treats on sale

To enhance these cinema evenings, stands of snacks and sweet delights will be at your disposal. Enjoy a variety of treats while soaking up the magic of Christmas movies. Let yourself be carried away by the festive and comforting spirit of this winter movie tradition.

We warmly invite locals and visitors to join us for these unique and memorable cinematic moments. Embrace the magic of Christmas with the Saint-Martin Tourist Office and immerse yourself in the holiday spirit in the heart of the community.

Program Cinematic Fairy:

– December 8 at 18:30 p.m.: Home Alone 1 (English version), à 21h00 (French version)

– December 15 at 18:30 p.m.: Jingle Jangle (English version), at 21 p.m. (French version)

– December 22 at 18:30 p.m.: Almost Christmas (English version), at 21 p.m. (French version)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-du-cinema-en-plein-air-pour-les-fetes-de-noel/