LOCAL LIFE: The demolition site of the MJC of Sandy Ground has stopped | FAXINFO

Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd VP of the COM, and José Carti, head of the Quality of Life department, took stock last Wednesday of the demolition site of the MJC of Sandy Ground.

“We started the demolition work during the holidays but we had to stop for technical reasons, namely suspicions of asbestos on certain elements”. Although the asbestos removal was handled by the company mandated under the public contract, other elements suspected of containing asbestos were discovered during the demolition phase. In order to guarantee everyone's safety, the withdrawal of the teams and the cessation of work were necessary, with protection of the site while waiting for the treatment of the elements concerned.

In view of the start of the school year, there will be no resumption of work during the opening of nearby schools, these will resume during the next holidays after receiving the green light from the competent authorities. As a reminder, the new socio-cultural center of Sandy Ground should see the light of day in early 2027. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-le-chantier-de-demolition-de-la-mjc-de-sandy-ground-a-larret/