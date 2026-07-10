LOCAL LIFE: Who will represent the Northern Islands at Miss France 2027? | FAXINFO

Eight candidates, including five from Saint-Martin and three from Saint-Barthélemy, are vying for the title of Miss Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy 2026. The coronation ceremony will be held on August 1st at the Aleeze Convention Center in Philipsburg.



By voting via SMS, the public will select the five finalists. The jury will then choose the winner, who will represent the Northern Islands at the Miss France 2027 competition in December. She will hold her title for two years, as the Northern Islands only participate in the national competition in odd-numbered years, alternating with Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon and Wallis and Futuna.



Selected between April and May, the candidates have been undergoing a rigorous training program since June 1st, including three weekly rehearsals, cultural and official visits, culinary and sports workshops, nautical outings, and photo shoots. Aged between 20 and 29, they are pursuing this training alongside their studies or professional activities.



For Aïda Weinum, director of the Saint-Martin Tourist Office, the role goes beyond a simple beauty contest: “For us, being an ambassador for the Northern Islands means having the opportunity to gain visibility on a national channel. It allows us to promote the island and, above all, our history.”



The ceremony will take place in the presence of Sacha Bique. Miss Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy 2024, who represented the Northern Islands at Miss France 2025. She will be reunited with Angélique Angarni-Filopon, elected Miss Martinique 2024 and then crowned Miss France 2025, with whom she competed in that same edition. The last representative from the Northern Islands to reach the finals of the national competition was Layla Berry, in 2020. _DR





You can vote for your favorite candidate until August 1st:

With a French Antilles-Guyane phone number, send QUEEN + the candidate’s number to 97000 (€0,99 + the cost of a text message)

From a mainland French phone number, send QUEEN + the candidate’s number to 71071 (€0,99 + the cost of a text message)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-qui-representera-les-iles-du-nord-a-miss-france-2027/