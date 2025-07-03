Loitering group dispersed by Police

PHILIPSBURG – On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, patrol officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) responded to a report of loitering and public disturbance at the Premier Supermarket.

Upon arrival at the location, officers encountered a group of individuals gathered in front of the business establishment, reportedly drinking and loitering.

In accordance with public order protocols and to ensure the safety and comfort of the community and surrounding businesses, the officers engaged with the individuals involved.

A total of six (6) persons were addressed by the patrol and instructed to vacate the premises. The individuals complied without incident.

KPSM reminds the public that loitering, particularly in front of commercial establishments, can lead to discomfort for patrons, obstruct access, and contribute to public nuisance. The community is encouraged to respect the use of public spaces and to cooperate with law enforcement in maintaining order and safety.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all residents, business owners, and visitors and will continue to monitor and respond to similar reports across all districts in its effort to uphold public safety and community well-being. Community cooperation is key to achieving this goal.

Source: Press Release