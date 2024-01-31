Longe Côte: First competition for the Longe Côte de Saint-Martin Club | FAXINFO

For the first time in history, the Antilles are hosting an international Longe Côte competition: the Martinique International Aqua Walking Open will take place on February 3 and 4 on the beach of Anse Meunier in Sainte-Anne. Among the approximately 200 competitors expected, the two representatives from Saint-Martin, Sarah Célestine and Nadia Noël-Plouhinec expected in the 50 meters solo single paddle.

The 1st Martinique International Aqua Walking Open on February 3 and 4, 2024 will include around 200 lungers. An event which will attract in addition to local clubs (3 from Martinique, 1 from Marie Galante, 1 from Saint-Martin), an Italian delegation, several metropolitan clubs from the Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts and the entire French team, technical staff and referees included. On the program for Saturday, two individual events over 50m or 200m, a pair event over 400m and a relay event over 4x50m. The most seasoned can compete on Sunday during a long coast trail coupled with a running race. For this first participation, Saint-Martin will be represented by Sarah Célestine, holder of the Federal Longe Côte Brevet since last December, and by Nadia Noël-Plouhinec, member of JLCA – Je Longe la Côte aux Antilles since the beginnings of the local association . Both will participate in the 50 meters solo single paddle (25 meters round trip), a speed event par excellence. The objective, for this first trip outside the territory, is above all to ensure the presence of Saint-Martin in an international competition. An obvious fact since the club was the first created in the Antilles, in 2019. Since then it has continued to gain followers, and there are now around fifty members within the association chaired by Ann Bouard. This first trip was able to be organized thanks to the financial (and moral) support of the Guadeloupean Hiking Committee and the Saint-Martin Community. To follow and encourage Sarah and Nadia live, go to the JLCA Facebook page on Saturday February 3, 2024 from 8 a.m. _VX

Info: 06 90 54 06 06 or jlcantilles@gmail.com

Facebook: JLCA – I go along the coast in the West Indies

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/longe-cote-premiere-competition-pour-le-club-de-longe-cote-de-saint-martin/