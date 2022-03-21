Louis Mussington multiplied his score by 3.2 in 10 years | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Rassemblement Saint-Martinois (RSM) and Team Gibbs are neck and neck at the end of the first round of territorial elections. Louis Mussington’s list is ahead of Daniel Gibbs’ list by only 54 votes.

In two polling stations – 11 and 12 – the two lists obtained the same result: 93 and 101 votes each. The RSM got more votes than Team Gibbs in 14 out of 19 polling stations.

This is the third time Louis Mussington has run as head of list; in 2012 he led the MAP, in 2017 the MJP. Five years ago, he merged with Jules Charville’s Generation Hope list and their Alliance came in second place and won four seats out of twenty-three in the territorial council.

In ten years, Louis Mussington has multiplied by 3.17 his score in the first round of elections. In 2012, he had garnered 670 votes and on Sunday he got 2,128 votes, an increase of 1,458.

Compared to 2017, Louis Mussington is up 85% with 976 more votes.

Jules Charville also shows a clear progression since he doubled his score, going from 724 votes in 2017 (the first year he ran as head of list) to 1,465 votes this year.

On the other hand, Team Gibbs is in a reverse trend. This is also the third election in which Daniel Gibbs is running as the head of the list, and on Sunday he recorded his worst results in the first round: the list garnered 2,074 votes, 815 fewer than in 2012.

Compared to 2017, the gap is even greater with 2,003 fewer votes, Sunday Team Gibbs achieved 50% of its 2017 score. Five years ago, Daniel Gibbs received 4,077 votes in the first round, the best score achieved by a candidate since 2007; in 2012, the RRR led by Alain Richardson obtained 3,077 votes.

The post Louis Mussington multiplied his score by 3.2 in 10 years appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/21/louis-mussington-multiplied-his-score-by-3-2-in-10-years/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/21/louis-mussington-multiplied-his-score-by-3-2-in-10-years/